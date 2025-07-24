3 men who went missing while fishing and swimming in Mississippi River found dead

3 men who went missing while fishing and swimming in Mississippi River found dead View Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three men who were reported missing while fishing and swimming on a sandbar in the Mississippi River have been found dead near Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said Wednesday.

Search and rescue teams with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other Memphis-area agencies began looking for the men Tuesday evening after they were reported missing near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, authorities said.

The search, which included aircraft, rescue boats and the use of sonar, was suspended Tuesday night because of darkness. It resumed Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The first two bodies were recovered about 11 a.m. and the third about 12:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The three men were described as Hispanic, ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s, the county fire department said.

Officials say the area has become increasingly popular for recreation at the state park in Shelby Forest, located north of Memphis. But the river is treacherous, with several hazards present, including strong currents, submerged items, branches and debris.

“There are eddy currents that can pull an Olympic swimmer under. You can be drawn into the channel and find yourself staring at a 24-unit barge that’s the size of a skyscraper on its side coming straight at you with no way for the barge crew to have any idea that you are there,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Authorities are investigating what happened to the men.

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press