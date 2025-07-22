How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/22/2025

U.S. stocks drifted to another record following some mixed profit reports, as General Motors and other big U.S. companies give updates on how much President Donald Trump’s tariffs are hurting or helping them.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday to beat the all-time high it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4% from its record.

General Motors dropped 8.1% despite reporting a stronger profit than expected, as it still sees a $4 billion to $5 billion hit this year because of tariffs. Homebuilders soared following their better-than-forecast profit reports.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.02 points, or 0.1%, to 6,309.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.37 points, or 0.4%, to 44,502.44.

The Nasdaq composite fell 81.49 points, or 0.4%, to 20,892.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.63 points, or 0.8%, to 2,248.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.83 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 160.25 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2.97 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.75 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 427.99 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is up 1,958.22 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,581.89 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.60 points, or 0.8%.

The Associated Press