4 US cruise ship passengers accused of smuggling drugs and detained in Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Bermuda said Tuesday that they arrested four U.S. cruise ship passengers accused of drug possession.

Police said in a statement that the suspects had a “significant quantity of illegal drugs” including cannabis and carfentanyl, which experts say is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is used to tranquilize elephants.

“This seizure may have prevented a potential tragedy,” said acting Detective Superintendent Derricka Burns.

The suspects also were accused of possessing vape pens and suspected THC gummies.

Bermuda police said security officers aboard a Carnival cruise ship had detained the suspects. They were arrested upon their arrival to the wealthy British overseas territory located in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Police did not provide additional details, and Carnival did not immediately return a message seeking comment.