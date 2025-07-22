Massachusetts governor will give an update on assisted-living fire that killed 10 View Photo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is slated to meet with city officials and update the public Tuesday about the response to a fire at an assisted-living facility in Fall River that killed 10 people.

The July 13 fire at Gabriel House in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston remains under investigation. The blaze left some residents hanging out windows of the three-story facility screaming for help. The fire highlighted the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents.

Later Tuesday, the Bristol County district attorney’s office is expected to hold a news conference to provide an update on the investigation. Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities have said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The district attorney’s office identified the 10th victim as Halina Lawler, 70, on Monday. The victims of the fire ranged in age from 61 to 86.

Healey said in a statement last week that a state agency tasked with ensuring assisted living residences are in compliance with regulations will investigate to make sure all 273 such facilities in Massachusetts are “prepared to protect residents during emergencies.” She said in the statement that the fire was “a horrible tragedy” and a chance to improve safety.

“This is a moment to make sure that every Assisted Living Residence is prepared to respond to emergencies and to protect the safety of their residents,” Healey said.

Gabriel House is owned by Dennis Etzkorn, who has said he is cooperating with investigations into the blaze. The facility issued a statement on Monday that said it’s important to determine “exactly what caused this catastrophe, and if there were factors that made it worse.” The statement also said the facility has always placed a premium on residents’ safety.

“Maintaining compliance with all safety and building codes has always been our priority, and there were quarterly inspections of the fire suppression system – the latest as recently as five days prior to the fire,” said George K. Regan Jr., a spokesperson for the facility.

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press