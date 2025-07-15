Arkansas farmer launches bid to challenge US Sen. Tom Cotton’s reelection bid View Photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A sixth-generation farmer from northeast Arkansas announced Tuesday that she is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Tom Cotton, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee who is seeking a third term.

Hallie Shoffner of Newport announced her bid for the nomination to unseat Cotton, who was first elected to the Senate and is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential hopeful.

“I’ll cut taxes for blue-collar workers, fight to restore Medicaid, save Social Security, cut the deficit, and be radically focused on bringing costs down for regular people,” Shoffner said in a release. “I’ll fight this rigged system every day — Tom Cotton’s the guy who did the rigging.”

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating two-term Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor in a nationally watched race that drew millions of dollars in outside spending. Cotton easily won reelection in 2020 after his Democratic challenger dropped out of the race days after filing to run.

Cotton, who announced in February that he was seeking reelection, has more than $8 million in the bank for his bid and the endorsement of President Donald Trump. The rest of the state’s congressional delegation and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders have also endorsed Cotton. In a fundraising email to supporters Tuesday afternoon, Cotton defended his record.

“I’m proud to support President Trump and proud to have his endorsement,” Cotton wrote. “And I’m proud to fight for secure borders, lower taxes, and a strong America because it’s what’s best for Arkansas.”

Arkansas’ 2026 primary will be held in March. The filing period for candidates in the state is Nov. 3-11.

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press