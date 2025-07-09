Clear
95.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trump administration resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Trump

Trump administration resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused.

The weapons now moving into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly when the weapons started moving.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the pause last week to allow the Pentagon to assess its weapons stockpiles, in a move that caught the White House by surprise. The Pentagon has denied that Hegseth acted without consulting President Donald Trump.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been announced publicly.

By TARA COPP
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert