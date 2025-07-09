Police investigating death of Maine paddleboarder as a homicide after discovery of body

UNION, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the death of a paddleboarder near a campground in rural Maine as a homicide and asking the public for help finding the killer.

The body of Sunshine Stewart, 48, of Tenants Harbor, Maine, was found Thursday on Crawford Pond in Union. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide, though the cause of death is not being released to the public yet, Maine State Police said in a statement.

Police have asked that anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond contact them. They described the investigation as “active and ongoing.”

Stewart lived about a half hour from the pond, which is a popular summer destination about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the scenic coastal areas of the state’s midcoast region.

“As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement,” police said in a statement. “Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate to do so based on the progress of the investigation.”

Loved ones of Stewart, who was known as “Sunny” to friends, launched a GoFundMe page in her honor in the wake of her death. The page states that arrangements and memorial service dates were still being determined. The page had raised more than $17,000 by Wednesday.

“Today is a somber day for our family and friends. We’ve unexpectedly lost the light in our lives that was Sunny,” the page said.

Crawford Pond is located in the 2,400-resident town of Union, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Portland, the largest city in the state. The area is popular with campers and daytrippers. The pond is approximately 600 acres (243 hectares) and has an island that is only accessible by boat.

By ROBERT F. BUKATY and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press