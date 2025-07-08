How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/8/2025

Wall Street ended mixed a day after a broad sell-off in response to the Trump administration setting new tariffs on more than a dozen nations. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.

The sluggish trading came a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop since June as President Donald Trump announced a 25% tax on imports from Japan and South Korea and new tariff rates on other nations set to go into effect Aug. 1.

The S&P 500 remains near the record it set last week.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.46 points, or 0.1%, to 6,225.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.60 points, or 0.4%, to 44,240.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 5.95 points, less than 0.1%, to 20,418.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.51 points, or 0.7%, to 2,228.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 53.83 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 587.77 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 182.64 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.30 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 343.89 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 1,696.54 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,107.67 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.42 points, or 0.1%.

The Associated Press