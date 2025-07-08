US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Edge of Honor by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

4. The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Oligarch’s Daughter by Joseph Finder (Harper)

6. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

7. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Keeping Laryn by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production LLC)

10. An Enemy in the Village by Martin Walker (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. DOLORES: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family)–PART ONE by CATHERINE PAIZ & Riley J. Ford (Findaway World, LLC)

3. Edge of Honor (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Onyx Storm (2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 3 (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

6. Don’t Let Him In (Unabridged) by Lisa Jewell (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

9. Never Lie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

10. A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio)

