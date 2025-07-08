US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Megan Poppy, Laura C. Harris, Su Ling Chan, Torian Brackett, Full Cast, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, Taylor Coan, Jessica Schly, LaMont Ridgell, Robb Moreira and Danny Gavigan (Graphic Audio LLC)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

3. Quicksilver Bonus Scenes: Kingfisher’s POV by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

4. Mark of the Fool 9 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

5. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

7. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

8. The Hiking Trip by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Sara Poyzer (Audible Studios)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Flybot by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

11. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Richard Armitage, Joanne Froggatt, Tamaryn Payne, Gemma Whelan, Louise Brealey and Patience Tomlinson (Simon & Schuster Audio)

By The Associated Press