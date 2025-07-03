US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Don’t Let Him In” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

2. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

3. “A Mother’s Love” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “The First Gentleman” by Patterson/Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)

6. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

7. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “The Dragon Republic (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

10. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

11. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

12. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

13. “The River Is Waiting” by Wally Lamb (S&S/Rucci)

14. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

15. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Behind the Badge” by Johnny Joey Jones (Harper Influence)

3. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

4. “Super Agers” by Eric Topol (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Go One More” by Nick Bare (BenBella)

6. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

7. “The Simple Path to Wealth (revised & expanded ed.)” by JL Collins (Authors Equity)

8. “Not My Type” by E. Jean Carroll (St. Martin’s)

9. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

10. “100 Days of Joy and Strength” by Candace Cameron Bure (Zondervan)

11. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

12. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

13. “The Fate of the Day” by Rick Atkinson (Crown)

14. “No Holes Barred” by Mandii B./WeezyWTF (Black Privilege)

15. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

2. “Severed Heart” by Kate Stewart (Kensington)

3. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “Sandwich” by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Psycho Shifters” by Jasmine Mas (Canary Street)

9. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

13. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

14. “Fated Throne” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

15. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

By The Associated Press