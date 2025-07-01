How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/1/2025

A mixed day of trading left the U.S. stock market split, as Wall Street’s momentum slowed after setting record highs in each of the last two days.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 400 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.

Tesla tugged on the market as the relationship between its CEO, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump soured further. But most U.S. stocks rose. So did short-term Treasury yields following a better-than-expected report on U.S. job openings. Data on U.S. manufacturing was more mixed.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.94 points, or 0.1%, to 6,198.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 400.17 points, or 0.9%, to 44,494.94.

The Nasdaq composite fell 166.84 points, or 0.8%, to 20,202.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.46 points, or 0.9%, to 2,195.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.94 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 675.67 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 70.57 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.97 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 316.38 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 1,950.72 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 892.10 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.66 points, or 1.6%.

The Associated Press