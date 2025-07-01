US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

2. A Mother’s Love by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

4. We Were Liars by E. Lockhart (Random House Children’s Books)

5. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The River Is Waiting (Oprah’s Book Club) by Wally Lamb (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)

7. Happy Wife: A Read with Jenna Pick by Kendall Shores & Meredith Lavender (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Love of My Life: A GMA Book Club Pick by Rosie Walsh (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Don’t Let Him In (Unabridged) by Lisa Jewell (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Caught Up (Into Darkness) by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Love Story (Unabridged) by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

9. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

10. Every Summer After (Unabridged) by Carley Fortune (Penguin Random House, LLC)

