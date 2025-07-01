Photo highlights from T-Rex World Championship Races View Photo

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Spectators cheered as participants ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes during the T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington.

The Sunday event started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity.

The actual dinosaur roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published four years ago in the journal Science estimated about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs roamed Earth over the course of a couple million years.

Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.

By LINDSEY WASSON

Associated Press