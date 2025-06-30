The Latest: July deadline for Trump’s tax and spending bill approaches View Photo

Monday could be a pivotal day for Senate Republicans, who are racing to meet President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July deadline to pass legislation that contains big tax breaks and spending cuts. The House is being called back to session for votes as soon as Wednesday, if the Senate can pass the bill.

Meanwhile, Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire.

Here’s the latest:

Senate Republicans in sprint on Trump’s big bill after weekend of setbacks

The Senate will try to sprint ahead on President Donald Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts after a weekend of setbacks.

An all-night session to consider an endless stream of proposed amendments, called a vote-a-rama, was abruptly postponed.

It’s now scheduled to launch when the Senate gavels open Monday. With Democrats united against the Republican president’s legislation, the voting could take all day.

Trump suggests no extension on tariff pause

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Trump reiterated his desire to send “a very fair letter” to each country letting them know what their tariff rates will be.

The president said “I don’t think I’ll need to” extend the pause on higher tariffs, which are supposed to take effect on July 9.

He mused about what one of his letters could say. “Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story, you’re going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars,” he said.

Congo’s top diplomat tells AP she trusts US to uphold its part of peace deal

Congo’s foreign minister dismisses skepticism about the Trump administration’s mediation role in a peace deal for her mineral-rich country, telling the Associated Press she is confident the U.S. will uphold its part of the deal.

Therese Kayikwamba Wagner spoke to the AP after signing a deal with her Rwanda counterpart to end decades of bloody fighting in eastern Congo. The Trump administration agreed to use its influence to honor the press both countries to honor the deal. In return, the U.S. hopes for improved American access to east Congo’s critical minerals.

Some Congolese are skeptical. They fear the U.S. will take the minerals without helping calm a conflict that has killed 6 million.

The United States “has been a reliable partner on many other issues that we have dealt with,” Wagner told the AP.

“So there is no doubt in this moment … when it comes to the credibility of the U.S as a partner, be it for a peace process where we have signed a very important agreement today or for investment from the U.S.,” she said.

