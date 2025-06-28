Centrist Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska won’t seek reelection

Clear
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a centrist Republican who represents Nebraska’s second district with its so-called “blue dot” that includes many progressive voters around Omaha, will not seek reelection.

That’s according to a person familiar with his plans and granted anonymity to discuss them Friday.

Bacon is known as an independent-minded Air Force veteran who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and has been at the center of many debates in Congress. He has also been chairman of the conservative-centrist Republican Main Street Caucus in the House.

First elected in 2016, he won reelection in 2024, is expected to finish his term.

Punchbowl News was first to report Bacon’s expected decision.

By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent

