US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

3. “The Robin on the Oak Throne” by K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

4. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “The First Gentleman” by Patterson/Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)

6. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “The River Is Waiting” by Wally Lamb (S&S/Rucci)

8. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “With a Vengeance” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

10. “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

12. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

13. “The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

14. “Shield of Sparrows” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

15. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Behind the Badge” by Johnny Joey Jones (Harper Influence)

3. “Harry Potter School Years Scrapbook” – (Thunder Bay)

4. “Not My Type” by E. Jean Carroll (St. Martin’s)

5. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

6. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

7. “We Might Just Make It After All” by Elyce Arons (Gallery)

8. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

9. “History of the World in 500 People” by Charles Phillips (Thunder Bay)

10. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

11. “When the Stones Speak” by Doron Spielman (Center Street)

12. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

13. “The Insight-Driven Leader” by Dearborn/Rider (Wiley)

14. “The #1 Dad Book” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. “History of the World in 500 Buildings” by Sophie Collins (Thunder Bay)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Sounds Like Love” by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

5. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. “Sandwich” by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial)

7. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

9. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

10. “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

11. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Seven Year Itch” by Amy Daws (Canary Street)

14. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Trust Me Always” by Meagan Brandy (Bloom)

_____

