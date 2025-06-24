US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The River Is Waiting (Oprah’s Book Club) by Wally Lamb (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)

4. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau by Kristin Harmel (Gallery Books)

7. Avenging Angels: Tenderfoot by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

8. Void Moon by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Painted in Love (The Maverick Billionaires, Book 10) by Bella Andre & Jennifer Skully (Maverick Oak Press LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Caught Up (Into Darkness) by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

4. Middle of the Night: A Novel (Unabridged) by Riley Sager (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

8. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Love Story (Unabridged) by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

10. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

By The Associated Press