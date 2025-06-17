How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 6/17/2025

U.S. stocks slumped under the weight of a jump for the price of oil.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Tuesday following signals that Israel’s conflict with Iran may be worsening and that one of the U.S. economy’s main engines is weakening. That nearly erased the S&P 500’s gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.9%.

Treasury yields also fell following a weaker-than-expected report on sales at U.S. retailers. Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on worries about damage to the flow of oil because of fighting between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 50.39 points, or 0.8%, to 5,982.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.29 points, or 0.7%, to 42,215.80.

The Nasdaq composite fell 180.12 points, or 0.9%, to 19,521.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.17 points, or 1%, to 2,101.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.75 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 18.01 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 114.27 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.46 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 101.09 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 328.42 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 210.30 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 128.20 points, or 5.7%.

The Associated Press