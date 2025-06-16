Fast-moving brush fire in Hawaii’s Maui County evacuates at least 105 homes, no structures burned

HONOLULU (AP) — Firefighters have evacuated at least 105 homes in Hawaii’s Maui County following a fast-moving brush fire fueled by strong winds, fire officials said.

The Kahikinui brush fire grew to 500 acres (202 hectares) on Sunday night, the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said. Authorities conducted door-to-door evacuations and part of a highway was closed.

No injuries or structural damage had been reported.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mayor Richard Bissen signed Emergency Proclamations that activate the Hawaii National Guard to deploy resources as need to aid in fire suppression and protect public safety, and authorizing the county to access federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at a high school gymnasium.

The Kahikinui brush fire is in East Maui, while Lahaina, the site of a massive inferno in 2023, is on the western side of the island, about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers).

The Lahaina fire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, killed more than 100 people, destroyed thousands of properties and causded an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.