The Latest: Trump attends G7 summit amid his trade war with US allies

President Donald Trump has arrived for the G7, or Group of Seven, summit in Canada, a country he’s suggested should be annexed, as he wages a trade war with America’s longstanding allies.

If there’s a shared mission at this year’s G7 summit, which begins Monday in the Rocky Mountains, it’s a desire to minimize any fireworks at a moment of combustible tensions.

Here’s the latest:

ICE is using no-bid contracts, boosting big firms, to get more detention beds

Leavenworth, Kansas, occupies a mythic space in American crime, its name alone evoking a short hand for serving hard time. The federal penitentiary housed gangsters Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly — in a building so storied that it inspired the term “the big house.”

Now Kansas’ oldest city could soon be detaining far less famous people, migrants swept up in President Trump’s promise of mass deportations of those living in the U.S. illegally.

The federal government has signed a deal with the private prison firm CoreCivic Corp. to reopen a 1,033-bed prison in Leavenworth as part of a surge of contracts U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued without seeking competitive bids.

ICE has cited a “compelling urgency” for thousands more detention beds, and its efforts have sent profit estimates soaring for politically connected private companies, including CoreCivic, based in the Nashville, Tennessee, area and another giant firm, The Geo Group Inc., headquartered in southern Florida.

Trump’s schedule Monday, according to the White House

Trump is expected to have a busy schedule on the first day of the G7 conference.

9 a.m. — Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

10 a.m. — Trump will attend the event’s official welcome

10:30 a.m. — Session one

12:30 p.m. — Session two

2:45 p.m. — Session three

5:45 p.m. — Time for a group photo

6:15 p.m. — Session four

9 p.m. — Trump will attend a “cultural event”

By The Associated Press