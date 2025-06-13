Portland’s ‘pink pony prom’ celebrates LGBTQ+ community in photos View Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The pink rose boutonniere crafted by their mom and pinned to their pink-shouldered cowboy vest made the perfect ensemble for Lennon Sandoval to wear to “pink pony prom.”

This year’s edition of the annual event, held to celebrate teen and young adult members of the LGBTQ+ community in Portland, Oregon, was inspired by “Pink Pony Club,” the popular Chappell Roan anthem about queer liberation and self-acceptance. It was organized by the Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, part of New Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to ending youth homelessness.

Drag artists paused the dancing to perform for attendees, who tossed faux money at the stage.

Earplugs rested on tables and signs directed attendees to a low-sensory area for those who needed a break from the stimulation.

Though some kept on dancing until the lights went on.

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

JENNY KANE

Associated Press