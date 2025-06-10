How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 6/10/2025

U.S. stocks drifted just below their all-time high as the wait continues to hear what will come of trade talks underway between the United States and China.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Tuesday as talks between the world’s two largest economies carried into a second day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

The hope is that President Donald Trump will lower his tariffs on China and other countries after reaching trade deals with them, and stocks have already rallied strongly on such expectations.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.93 points, or 0.5%, to 6,038.81.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.11 points, or 0.2%, to 42,866.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 123.75 points, or 0.6%, to 19,714.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.96 points, or 0.6%, to 2,156.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 38.45 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 104 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.04 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.16 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 157.18 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 322.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 404.20 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 73.75 points, or 3.3%.

The Associated Press