How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/9/2025

U.S. stocks drifted closer to their record as the world’s two largest economies begin talks on trade that could help avoid a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday and is 2.3% below the record it reached in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Markets are waiting to hear what comes of trade talks between the United States and China taking place in London. Treasury yields slipped after a survey suggested consumers’ expectations for coming inflation eased. Chinese stocks rose, while indexes were mixed across the rest of Asia and Europe.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.52 points, or 0.1%, to 6,005.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,761.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 61.28 points, or 0.3%, to 19,591.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.20 points, or 0.6%, to 2,144.45.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.25 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 217.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 280.44 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.71 points, or 3.8%.

The Associated Press