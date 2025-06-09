How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/9/2025
U.S. stocks drifted closer to their record as the world’s two largest economies begin talks on trade that could help avoid a recession.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday and is 2.3% below the record it reached in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.
Markets are waiting to hear what comes of trade talks between the United States and China taking place in London. Treasury yields slipped after a survey suggested consumers’ expectations for coming inflation eased. Chinese stocks rose, while indexes were mixed across the rest of Asia and Europe.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 5.52 points, or 0.1%, to 6,005.88.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,761.76.
The Nasdaq composite rose 61.28 points, or 0.3%, to 19,591.24.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.20 points, or 0.6%, to 2,144.45.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 124.25 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is up 217.54 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 280.44 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 85.71 points, or 3.8%.
The Associated Press