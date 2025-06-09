Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire late Sunday night and then found two people with apparent gunshot wounds along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident” and said that a possible suspect has been identified.

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” police said in the statement.

The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 