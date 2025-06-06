The Latest: Trump-Musk relationship appears to implode

After long months when Trump and Musk appeared united in their chaotic mission to remake Washington, their relationship imploded this week.

It began with Musk complaining about the centerpiece of Trump’s legislative agenda, which the president at first took in stride. Eventually , Trump let slip that he was disappointed in his former adviser, prompting Musk to unleash a flood of insults and taunts.

Trump could hold back no longer. He posted that Musk had been “wearing thin,” that he had “asked him to leave” his administration, that the tech titan had “gone CRAZY.”

What’s next for Trump-Musk relationship?

After Thursday’s spectacular blow-up between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk — which unfolded in real time — the big question for this Friday is: What next?

In a call with ABC News on Friday, Trump called Musk a “man who has lost his mind.” According to the network’s correspondent, Jon Karl, the president said he is “not particularly” interested in speaking with Musk directly.

Still, Trump said Musk wants to talk to him, Karl reported.

Shares of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker plunged more than 14% as investors dumped holdings, as investors fear his dispute with President Donald Trump could end up hurting the company.

There appear to be no plans for a call between the two men Friday

A source familiar with Trump’s thinking said Musk wants to have a call but the president doesn’t want to do it today. The person requested anonymity to disclose private conversations.

Judge puts temporary hold on Trump’s latest ban on Harvard’s foreign students

A federal judge late Thursday temporarily blocked a proclamation by Trump that banned foreign students from entering the U.S. to attend Harvard University.

Trump’s proclamation was the latest attempt by his administration to prevent the nation’s oldest and wealthiest college from enrolling a quarter of its students, who account for much of Harvard’s research and scholarship.

Harvard filed a legal challenge the next day, asking for a judge to block Trump’s order and calling it illegal retaliation for Harvard’s rejection of White House demands. Harvard said the president was attempting an end-run around a previous court order.

A few hours later, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued a temporary restraining order against Trump’s Wednesday proclamation.

