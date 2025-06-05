US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Hidden Nature” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

4. “Nightshade” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Vol. 1″ by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

7. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

8. “Shield of Sparrows (deluxe ed.)” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

9. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

10. “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

11. “Return to Sender” by Craig Johnson (Viking)

12. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

15. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Original Sin” by Tapper/Thompson (Penguin Press)

3. “Baking Across America” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “The #1 Dad Book” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

7. “Coming into View” by Joseph H. Davis (Wiley)

8. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

9. “Uncommon Favor” by Dawn Staley (Black Privilege)

10. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

11. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

12. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

13. “Steve Martin Writes the Written Word” by Steve Martin (Grand Central)

14. “Super Agers” by Eric Topol (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Apple in China” by Patrick McGee (Scribner)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

2. “Releasing 10″ by Chloe Walsh (Bloom)

3. “Beautiful Venom” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

4. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “It’s a Love Story” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 26″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

12. “King of Envy” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

_____

By The Associated Press