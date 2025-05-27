US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, narrated by Jake Tapper (Penguin Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Apple in China by Patrick McGee, narrated by Fred Sanders (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)

10. Corked with Marc Fennell by Marc Fennell, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. He Who Fights with Monsters 12 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

2. Nightshade by Michael Connelly, narrated by Will Damron (Little, Brown & Company)

3. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

4. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

5. Better Luck Next Time by Cara Bastone, performed by Mae Whitman, Colin Woodell, Josh Hurley, Cary Hite, Daniel Henning, Rebecca Stern, Richard Poe, Maria McCann, Art Brown, Petey Gibson and Tim Lounibos (Audible Originals)

6. The Final Wife by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Rebecca Gethings, Victoria Blunt, Emily Joyce, Eleanor Bennett and Nigel Pilkington (Audible Studios)

7. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde, narrated by Megan Wicks and Connor Crais (Golden Boy Publishing LLC)

10. Going Home in the Dark by Dean Koontz, narrated by BJ Harrison (Brilliance Audio)

By The Associated Press