Ohio deputy is fatally shot responding to a domestic violence call, suspect is wounded

MARENGO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy who responded to a domestic violence call at a home was fatally shot by a suspect who was wounded, authorities said.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred Monday night in the town of Marengo, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Columbus. The deputy’s name has not been released.

In a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said the deputy was shot shortly after he arrived at the home. The deputy and the suspect were both taken to a hospital, where the deputy was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no words to express the pain being felt by our office,” Hinton said.

The suspect remains hospitalized in serious condition, Hinton said. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.