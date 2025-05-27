2 killed and 9 injured in a Memorial Day shooting at a Philadelphia park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting at a Philadelphia park, police said.

A man and a woman died in the Monday night shooting in Fairmount Park, police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a briefing early Tuesday. Those injured in the Memorial Day shooting were listed in stable condition, he said.

The shooting occurred despite officers’ presence in the park, Bethel said.

“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they’re going to fire into a crowd,” Bethel said.

Bethel said no one was in custody, WPVI-TV reported.

Police had not yet recovered any weapons, the commissioner said. Investigators don’t yet know if there was more than one weapon involved, Bethel said, but he noted that there was rapid fire in videos posted on social media.