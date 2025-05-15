US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Shield of Sparrows (deluxe ed.)” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

2. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

4. “The Missing Half” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

5. “Silver Elite” by Dani Francis (Del Rey)

6. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “25 Alive” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

8. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

9. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

10. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

11. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 8″ by Rachel Smythe (Inklore)

13. “Enigma” by RuNyx (Bramble)

14. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

15. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

3. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

4. “Big Dumb Eyes” by Nate Bargatze (Grand Central)

5. “Life of Your Dreams” by Mark Pentecost (Mission Driven)

6. “Matriarch” by Tina Knowles (One World)

7. “Tina” by Niall Harbison (Harper Element)

8. “Super Agers” by Eric Topol (Simon & Schuster)

9. “I Wish Someone Had Told Me…” by Dana Perino (Harper)

10. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

11. “My Next Breath” by Jeremy Renner (Flatiron)

12. “A Dictionary of Tolkien (deluxe ed.)” by David Day (Thunder Bay)

13. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

14. “Karen” by Kelsey Grammer (Harper Select)

15. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

3. “The Israel Decree” by Amir Tsarfati (Harvest Prophecy)

4. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “King of Envy” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “For Whom the Belle Tolls” by Jaysea Lynn (Saga)

7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 18″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

8. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story (expanded ed.)” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

9. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

14. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

15. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

