Forecasters warn of fire risk amid low humidity, wind gusts as Pine Barrens fire burns View Photo

Forecasters on Friday warned low humidity and gusty wind increased the risk that fire could develop across parts of New Jersey, Philadelphia and its suburbs and Delaware as firefighters continued to battle a vast wildfire in the Pine Barrens.

The National Weather Service discouraged any outdoor burning with low humidity, temperatures reaching near 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) and southerly winds that could gust up to 20 mph (32 kph) across a swath of the Mid-Atlantic. There’s a chance of rain over the weekend in the region.

In its most recent update, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said about half of the fire spread over nearly 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) in the southern part of the state was contained. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but buildings have burned along with cars. Officials have charged a 19-year-old man from the area with starting the blaze that led to the wildfire.

Prosecutors on Thursday said Joseph Kling, 19, from Waretown, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with arson and aggravated arson, saying he lit wooden pallets on fire and left the area before they were fully put out.

A public defender representing him during the hearing said she had “nothing further” when asked by a judge.

Emails from the public defender’s office said Thursday it could not comment on a pending case so early in the process. An email message seeking comment on his behalf was sent Friday to the public defender’s office. Attempts to reach Kling by phone were not successful.

Authorities first spotted the blaze Tuesday morning from a fire tower when a smoke column appeared amid the pines. Law enforcement said they used a GPS to plot the origin of the fire and determined the cause was a bonfire that hadn’t been put out.

Speaking Thursday afternoon at a news conference, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said “we can confidently say that we think the fire was set intentionally.” He declined further comment on why authorities believe the man they arrested was responsible and other matters related to the investigation since it remains ongoing.

It’s forest fire season in the pinelands, a wilderness that encompasses more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) — an area roughly as large as the Grand Canyon. Firefighters are contending with low humidity and the aftermath of a monthslong drought in the region.

Though parts of the Pine Barrens are uninhabited, New Jersey is the nation’s most densely populated state and officials have warned the fire could threaten developments nearby. The fire had grown to more than 23.8 square miles (about 62 square kilometers) on Thursday.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in recent years in New Jersey, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

Jim and Lenore Thoms, who own a business in an industrial park near the blaze, called the fire “a very scary experience” and praised the efforts of firefighters.

“The firefighters were phenomenal, they saved this whole park,” Jim Thoms said. “If they weren’t around, the way things were going on, you might not have seen any buildings at all.”

On Thursday, New York officials warned of higher-than-normal pollution levels were possible in New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, and in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The fire is roughly 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of New York City. It’s about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Philadelphia.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in recent years, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

Video released by the state agency overseeing the fire service showed billowing white and black clouds of smoke, intense flames engulfing pines and firefighters dousing a charred structure.

The Pine Barrens sit between Philadelphia to the west and the Atlantic coast to the east. In the region with quick-draining sandy soil and trees with still-developing leaves, humidity remains low and winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.

___

Associated Press videojournalist Tassanee Vejpongsa in Waretown, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press