US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. How to Giggle by Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Next Day by Melinda French Gates, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. Build a Business You Love by Dave Ramsey, narrated by the author (Ramsey Press)

9. Cher: Part One by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

10. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. The Twisted Women’s Book Club by Karin Slaughter, Lee Child, B.A. Paris, Caroline Kepnes, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Sarah Pekkanen, Linwood Barclay, Naomi Hirahara, K. J. Howe, Robert Dugoni, Alison Gaylin, Heather Gudenkauf, Shari Lapena, Clare Mackintosh and Stacy Willingham, performed by January LaVoy, Andi Arndt, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen Early and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

3. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose, narrated by Mozhan Navabi, Andrew Eiden, Adam Lazarre-White, J. S. Arquin, Brittany Pressley and Andi Arndt (Blackstone Publishing)

4. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin and Matt Lanter (Forever)

5. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci, narrated by the author, Stewart Crank, Alexandra Boulton, John Lee, Nicola F. Delgado, Matthew Lloyd Davies and Joe Pitts (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. House of Flame and Shadows (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Patrick Boylan, Colleen Delany, Danny Gavigan, Kit Swann, Nick J. Russo, Danny Montooth, Debi Tinsley, Zura Johnson, Khaya Fraites, Devon Lexington, Jonathan David Bullock and full cast (Graphic Audio LLC)

10. Secret Sister by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Jessica Gunning, Sacha Dhawan, Joanne Froggatt, Nathaniel Curtis and Hopi Grace (Audible Originals)

