Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Van Hollen; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Van Hollen; Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency administrator; Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Van Hollen; Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.