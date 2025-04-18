2 officers were hurt and a suspect killed in a shootout near Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout Friday just south of Atlanta.

Just before noon, Fulton County police officers observed someone jaywalking near a motel and requested assistance, police said. Lt. Charles Cook with the city of South Fulton Police Department arrived to help, and the suspect began shooting as soon as Cook exited his vehicle, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told reporters.

At least one of the officers returned fire and the suspect was fatally wounded, but it wasn’t immediately clear which officer shot and killed the man, Meadows said.

Cook was hit three times and was in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Meadows said. A Fulton County police officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, received minor injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to look into the shooting, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.