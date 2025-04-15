Authorities say they have charged the leaders of a Mexican organized crime group

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have indicted the top two leaders of a Mexican drug trafficking organization and are offering substantial rewards for information leading to their capture.

Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga are accused of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl and importing and distributing the drugs in the United States, authorities said during a news conference in Atlanta. The newly unsealed three-count indictment was returned by a grand jury in September.

The two brothers are the leaders of La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a Mexican organized crime group that was formally designated by the U.S. government in February as a “foreign terrorist organization,” authorities said.

The State Department is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and up to $3 million for information about Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga. Both men are believed to be in Mexico, officials said.