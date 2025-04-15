US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Fearless by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

2. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

3. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Ireland by Sylvia Day (Sylvia Day LLC)

7. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

8. The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits by Jennifer Weiner (William Morrow)

9. Lethal Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. The Crash by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

4. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

5. Fahrenheit-182 by Dan Ozzi & Mark Hoppus (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Fearless (Unabridged) by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio )

10. Code Name: Pale Horse (Unabridged) by Scott Payne (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

By The Associated Press