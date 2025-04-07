How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/7/2025

Stocks ended another tumultuous day lower as markets reel from President Donald Trump’s latest threats to escalate his tariff fight.

The S&P 500 sank 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. The Dow was earlier down as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy.

It then surged to a gain after a rumor circulated that Trump may pause his tariffs. But the White House quickly called that fake news, and Trump then threatened to raise tariffs further on China.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.83 points, or 0.2%, to 5,062.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.26 points, or 0.9%, to 37,965.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.48 points, or 0.1%, to 15,603.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.89 points, or 0.9%, to 1,810.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 819.38 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is down 4,578.62 points, or 10.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,707.53 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 420.01 points, or 18.8%.

The Associated Press