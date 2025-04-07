Police interview ‘person of interest’ after 4 people are found dead in central Georgia home

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — Detectives in central Georgia have been questioning a “person of interest” after three adults and a child were found dead at residence over the weekend, police said.

All four victims are related to one another, and police believe the suspect knew the family, Perry police said. They ranged in age from 2 to 82. They were found Saturday evening at the Timberline Mobile Home Park by officers sent there to check on their well-being, police said.

“The Perry Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no active danger to the Perry community at this time,” police said in a statement.

The victims died in a “stabbing incident,” Perry police Capt. Jason Jones told WMAZ-TV.

Jones said he believed the attack was perpetrated by one person with a prior relationship to one of the victims, he told the Macon TV station.

“There is a lot of evidence that we’re having to analyze and filter through,” he said. “Right now, we haven’t charged anybody, but we’re continuing to take steps to get closer to that.”

Perry is a city of about 24,000 people about 106 miles (171 kilometers) south of Atlanta.