Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife set to appear in court

HONOLULU (AP) — A doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday on an attempted murder charge.

Gerhardt Konig’s wife says they were hiking in Honolulu last month when he grabbed her, pushed her toward the edge of a cliff, attempted to inject her with a syringe and then bashed her head with a rock, the woman wrote in a petition for a temporary restraining order against him.

The Associated Press does not name people who are victims of domestic violence unless they consent to be identified or decide to tell their stories publicly.

Since his indictment March 28, Konig has been held without bail. An attorney who represented him during an initial court appearance has not responded to an email seeking comment.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The couple were visiting Oahu to celebrate her birthday while their two young sons stayed home on Maui with a nanny and family, according to the wife’s petition filed in family court. A judge signed an order saying Konig must stay away from his wife and their children.

The petition for a restraining order said that in December, Konig accused his wife of having an affair. They have since been in therapy and counseling, she said.

In the petition, she also said her husband has sexually abused and assaulted her.

On March 24 during their recent trip, Konig suggested they go on a hike in Honolulu that she described in the petition as having “narrow ridge sections with steep drop-offs on both sides.”

What is known as “Pali Puka” trail is closed because the route is unsafe, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

“During the hike, I became uneasy and informed Gerhardt that I did not want to continue,” the woman said in her petition. “Gerhardt hiked a little further and then came back to get me.”

At one point, he grabbed the woman by her upper arms and started pushing her toward the cliff’s edge while yelling that he was sick of her, she said.

They began wrestling and she screamed and pleaded for him to stop, fearing for her life, the petition said.

During the struggle, she said he took a syringe from his bag and tried to inject her.

“I do not know what was in the syringe, but Gerhardt is an anesthesiologist and has access to several potentially lethal medications as part of his employment,” she said, adding that she bit his arm in an attempt to defend herself.

He appeared to calm down, but then grabbed a nearby rock and “began bashing me repeatedly on the head with it,” she said.

Two women on the trail saw what was happening and said they were calling 911.

The women helped her down the trail while Konig went in another direction. An ambulance took her to a hospital and her husband was arrested that evening.

Konig is an anesthesiologist at Maui Health, which operates hospitals and clinics in Maui County and is an affiliate of Kaiser Permanente. Maui Health said in a statement to media organizations that he was suspended pending investigation.

Kaiser Permanente said in a statement that Konig is not an employee, but is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services. Kaiser said it has suspended his credentials and ability to treat patients pending investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the national domestic violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233 in the U.S.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press