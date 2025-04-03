Clear
New York man charged after authorities say he botched a medical procedure performed in his home

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with performing medical procedures without a license after a patient was left near death during a procedure in his home, prosecutors said.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda injected the 31-year-old woman with the local anesthetic lidocaine, causing her to go into cardiac arrest March 28, according to a criminal complaint. The woman was taken from Hoyos-Foronda’s Queens home to a hospital, where a doctor said she is not expected to survive, the filing said.

The victim “has no brain activity” and shows evidence of lidocaine toxicity, the doctor said.

Hoyos-Foronda, 38, was arraigned Sunday on charges of assault and unauthorized practice of a profession and was held without bail.

An email seeking additional information and comment was sent to his lawyer Thursday.

