US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Far from Home” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Blood Moon” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

5. “The Ragpicker King” by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey)

6. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

7. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

11. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

12. “Dream Count” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf)

13. “Wild Dark Shore” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron)

14. “Emberclaw” by L.R. Lam (DAW)

15. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Super-Italian” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

3. “There’s Always Room at the Table” by Kaleb Wyse (Harvest)

4. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

5. “The Tears of Things” by Richard Rohr (Convergent)

6. “When God Speaks” by Joshua Giles (Chosen)

7. “Do This Before Bed” by Oliver Nino (Hay House)

8. “Lululemon and the Future of Technical Apparel” by Chip Wilson (Time Is Tight)

9. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

11. “Make Magic” by Brad Meltzer (Morrow)

12. “I’ll Have What She’s Having” by Chelsea Handler (Dial)

13. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

14. “The Simplified Cookbook” by Emily Ley (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Experience Jesus. Really.” by John Eldredge (Thomas Nelson)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wild Side” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

2. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “If Cats Disappeared from the World” by Genki Kawamura (Flatiron)

5. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

7. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

10. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

11. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

12. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “One Piece, Vol. 108″ by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

15. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

