US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Blood Moon by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

3. Battle Mountain by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. Midnight Black by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Protecting Josie by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

7. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins – 9781401971373 – (Hay House)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. The House of My Mother (Unabridged) by Shari Franke (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) (Unabridged) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio )

7. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. We Were Never Here: Reese’s Book Club: A Novel (Unabridged) by Andrea Bartz (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

