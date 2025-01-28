US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins – (Hay House)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. The Big Empty by Robert Crais – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Presumed Guilty by Scott Turow – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Texas Murders by Andrew Bourelle & James Patterson – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Between Sisters by Kristin Hannah – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Frozen River: A GMA Book Club Pick by Ariel Lawhon – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. James by Percival Everett – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life by Jim Murphy (Findaway World, LLC)

7. The House of My Mother (Unabridged) by Shari Franke (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith (Unabridged) by Mariann Edgar Budde (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Audio)

10. Fourth Wing (1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 1(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press