US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

2. Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Joseph Nguyen)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Macmillan Audio)

6. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. How I Get It Done by Shereen Marisol Meraji, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. The Wonder of Stevie by Wesley Morris, narrated by the author, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Questlove, Dionne Warwick, Janelle Monáe, Smokey Robinson, Babyface, Ray Parker, Jr., Deniece Williams and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Who Could Ever Love You by Mary L. Trump, PhD, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. Task Force Hammer by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

2. Not Till We Are Lost by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Originals)

3. Natural Selection by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Amazon Original Stories)

4. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

5. Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune, narrated by Daniel Henning (Macmillan Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Random House Audio)

10. The Glitch by Leeanne Slade, performed by Sam Claflin and Daisy Edgar Jones (Audible Originals)

