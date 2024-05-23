Coast Guard suspends search for 3 people missing after boat capsizes off Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday suspended its search for three people missing after their boat capsized in a Gulf of Alaska bay.

The Coast Guard said a distress call was received Wednesday morning from a 21-foot (6.4-meter) Hewescraft boat near Aialik Bay, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Seward.

An alert was sent to nearby boats, and a Coast Guard air crew located the capsized vessel.

“A nearby good Samaritan recovered one unresponsive individual with no signs of life from the water,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X. That person was later pronounced dead by local medics, the Coast Guard said.

Crews searched roughly 95 square miles (246 square kilometers) before the active search for the three missing people was suspended.

Seward, with a population of just over 5,000 people, is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) south of Anchorage.