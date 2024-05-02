Qualcomm, Carvana rise; DoorDash, Qorvo fall, Thursday, 5/2/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), up $15.20 to $179.31.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging earnings and revenue forecast.
DoorDash Inc. (DASH), down $16.32 to $111.14.
The delivery company’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), up $1.04 to $66.41.
The information technology consultant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.
Carvana Co. (CVNA), up $29.49 to $116.58.
The used car retailer reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.
MGM Resorts International (MGM), up $1.05 to $40.80.
The casino and resort operator’s first-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), down $17.33 to $94.56.
The chipmaker gave investors a weaker forecast for the current quarter than Wall Street expected.
Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), down $22.42 to $163.82.
The maker of human-resources and payroll software gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), up $10.99 to $83.09.
The trucking company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.