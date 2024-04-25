Meta Platforms, O’Reilly Automotive fall; Chipotle, TransUnion rise, Thursday, 4/25/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Meta Platforms Inc. (META), down $58.41 to $435.09.
Facebook’s parent company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), down $17.81 to $166.29.
The technology and consulting company is buying HashiCorp for about $6.4 billion.
Teradyne Inc. (TER), up $6.91 to $107.61.
The maker of wireless products and equipment to test semiconductors beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $159.60 to $3,086.26.
The Mexican food chain’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), down $35.74 to $1,056.96.
The auto parts retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.
BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), down $1.79 to $57.45.
The Australian mining company confirmed its offer to buy Anglo American.
TransUnion (TRU), up $6.32 to $75.01.
The credit reporting company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), down $10.47 to $242.45.
The railroad beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.