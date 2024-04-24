Texas Instruments, Mattel rise; General Dynamics, Teledyne fall, Wednesday, 4/24/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $15.14 to $159.82.

The electric vehicle maker plans to accelerate production of new, more affordable vehicles.

Visa Inc. (V), up $2.55 to $276.66.

The global payment processor’s fiscal second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), up $10.62 to $176.09.

The chipmaker’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), up $8.17 to $205.21.

The hotel operator beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), up $4.39 to $73.38.

The medical device maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD), down $15.96 to $276.77.

The defense contractor’s first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), up 84 cents to $19.58.

The maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels and other toys beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY), down $48.16 to $358.90.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier trimmed its profit forecast for the year.