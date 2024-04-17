United Airlines, Eli Lilly rise; JB Hunt, Travelers fall, Wednesday, 4/17/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

ASML Holding NV (ASML), down $69.17 to $907.75.

The semiconductor equipment supplier gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

U.S. Bancorp (USB), down $2.14 to $38.86.

The banking and financial services company gave investors a discouraging financial update.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), down $15.44 to $167.55.

The trucking company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), up $1.13 to $92.09.

The advertising company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), up $5.27 to $46.77.

The airline’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), down $18.11 to $205.01.

The insurer’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $4.43 to $751.18.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep apnea treatment.

Prologis Inc. (PLD), down $6.85 to $107.89.

The industrial real estate developer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.